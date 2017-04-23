PRINCE: Musicians Remember Prince | 10 Best-Selling Albums | Fans Flock To Minn. & Revolution Goes On Tour

Woman Injured, Man Charged With OUI After Wis. Motorcycle Crash

April 23, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is hospitalized and a man faces a drunken driving charge after a motorcycle crash at a roundabout in Wisconsin Saturday night.

Wisconsin State Patrol said 36-year-old Nathan Bisel, of Center City, Minnesota, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, third offense.

Nathan Bisel was driving a motorcycle on Highway 8 in Polk County near Amery, Wisconsin, with 36-year-old Jennifer Bisel as his passenger around 10:30 p.m.

State Patrol said Nathan Bisel attempted to drive through the center mound of a roundabout at Highway 46, lost control and crashed.

Jennifer Bisel was airlifted to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Nathan Bisel was also hospitalized.

State Patrol said neither of the two were wearing helmets.

