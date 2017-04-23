Woman Injured, Man Charged With OUI After Wis. Motorcycle Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is hospitalized and a man faces a drunken driving charge after a motorcycle crash at a roundabout in Wisconsin Saturday night.
Wisconsin State Patrol said 36-year-old Nathan Bisel, of Center City, Minnesota, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, third offense.
Nathan Bisel was driving a motorcycle on Highway 8 in Polk County near Amery, Wisconsin, with 36-year-old Jennifer Bisel as his passenger around 10:30 p.m.
State Patrol said Nathan Bisel attempted to drive through the center mound of a roundabout at Highway 46, lost control and crashed.
Jennifer Bisel was airlifted to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Nathan Bisel was also hospitalized.
State Patrol said neither of the two were wearing helmets.