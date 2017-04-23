Woodbury Archery Range Closes Permanently Due To ‘Extremely Dangerous’ Behavior

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An archery range in Woodbury is closed permanently after the park board says people were intentionally firing arrows at the plant nursery next door.
The Carver Lake Park archery range closed for good Tuesday. Unidentified people were shooting arrows over the fence at Bailey Nurseries, an action Woodbury Parks and Recreation called “extremely dangerous.”
The park board said people were warned the range would close permanently if they did not stop shooting at the nursery.
“Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to address the issues, we had no choice but to close the archery range permanently,” assistant Parks and Recreation director Mike Adams said.
Youth archery courses will continue at the range. A year-round archery range is located about 10 miles from Carver Lake Park at the Lake Elmo Park Reserve.