Anti-Abortion Bills Spark Debate Over Women’s Health

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota House passed two controversial anti-abortion bills Monday night despite the governor’s threat to veto them.

The bills would more strictly regulate abortion facilities and ban taxpayer funding for low-income women seeking abortions.

The fight comes one month before the end of the 2017 legislative session, and before any major budget bills have passed.

It is sparking a sharp debate once again: Is this politics or policy?

Abortion rights supporters lined Monday the halls to the Minnesota House.

They’re fighting the two Republican bills restricting abortions that are unexpectedly headed for passage.

One of them requires more state regulation of abortion facilities. The state’s largest anti-abortion group says it’s for “health and safety.”

“This bill is about protecting women’s health,” said Andrea Rau, of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life. “And to say that the abortion industry can’t or should not be regulated is simply putting the abortion industry and politics ahead of women’s health.”

A second bill would ban the use of taxpayer funding for low-income women who seek abortions.

“I believe that women deserve better than abortion,” said Rep. Mary Franson, (R-Alexandria). “Providing free abortion does nothing to help women. In fact, it leaves that woman without a child.”

But Democrats brought to the Capitol women who have had abortions, including Hannah Stein.

“This legislation is not from us, and it is not for us,” she said.

Stein said she’s had two abortions, and described the anti-abortion efforts as an attack on women’s health care.

“We all know this has nothing to do with my health or my safety,” she said. “This is not why this legislation is proposed. It’s just proposed to make it difficult for abortion providers to stand with women like me.”

Minnesota medical facilities providing legal abortions have not had safety and health problems.

Still, lawmakers supporting licensing and inspections say that someday, they might.