Ramp To Hennepin/Lyndale Avenues From WB I-94 To Close Starting Monday

April 24, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Brooklyn Center, Interstate 94, Minneapolis, Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Drivers in Minneapolis should expect more lane and ramp closures as the massive construction project on Interstate 94 from Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center continues.

On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation announced a new ramp closures, as well as several new nightly closures.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, the ramp from southbound Highway 252 to southbound 100, both directions of I-694 and both directions of I-94 will be closed until 5 a.m. This will occur nightly through Wednesday.

Beginning Monday morning, the ramp from westbound I-94 to Hennepin/Lyndale Avenue will be closed. This closure will last through May 3. The proposed detour is using the 11th street exit to access Hennepin Avenue.

The ramp to southbound Lyndale Avenue will remain closed until May 8. The proposed detour is the same.

The closures are part of an effort to repair a portion of I-94 spanning from downtown Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center.

MnDOT said the project will cost $46.3 million and is expected to be completed in late July 2018. It will result in smoother road surfaces, longer lasting bridges and improved drainage.

For more information on the project, or upcoming closures, visit MnDOT online.

