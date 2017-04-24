Charges: Man Uses Belt On Daughter After She Refused To Do Laundry

April 24, 2017 9:23 AM
Filed Under: Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A June trial has been scheduled for a Sioux City man accused of using a belt on his daughter after she refused to do laundry.

Online court records say 42-year-old Ricardo Cordova-Larios entered a written plea of not guilty Friday to a charge of assault causing injury or mental illness. His trial is set to begin June 13.

Court documents say bruises on the 14-year-old girl’s back, neck and upper torso matched the outline of a belt.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia