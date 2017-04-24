Man Who Shot St. Cloud Mall Attacker Named Officer Of The Year

April 24, 2017 10:14 PM
Filed Under: Dahir Adan, Jason Falconer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The police officer who stopped a knife-wielding attacker at a Minnesota mall received a big honor Monday night.

The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association named Jason Falconer Officer of the Year.

Officer Falconer works for the Avon Police Department.

He was off-duty last September when a man in a security uniform started stabbing shoppers at Crossroads Center in St. Cloud. Officer Falconer shot and killed Dahir Adan when he lunged at him with a knife.

Adan hurt 10 people. He asked them if they were Muslim during the attack.

The FBI investigated the attacks as terrorism.

