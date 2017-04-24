Man Who Shot St. Cloud Mall Attacker Named Officer Of The Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The police officer who stopped a knife-wielding attacker at a Minnesota mall received a big honor Monday night.
The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association named Jason Falconer Officer of the Year.
WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle emceed the event.
Officer Falconer works for the Avon Police Department.
He was off-duty last September when a man in a security uniform started stabbing shoppers at Crossroads Center in St. Cloud. Officer Falconer shot and killed Dahir Adan when he lunged at him with a knife.
Adan hurt 10 people. He asked them if they were Muslim during the attack.
The FBI investigated the attacks as terrorism.