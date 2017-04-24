Charges: Man In ‘Toy Story’ Pajamas Arrested For Drug Possession At McDonald’s

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man wearing “Toy Story” pajamas in a McDonald’s restaurant is charged with drug possession.
The incident happened back in December at the Blaine McDonald’s on Ulysses Street. According to the criminal complaint, a man who was wearing the Pixar movie pajamas was loitering and harassing staff.
When police arrived, he falsely identified himself before admitting to police that there were warrants out for his arrest.
Forty-three-year-old Trent Hagge was arrested. Police found a meth pipe and two bags of meth in his jacket pocket.
Hagge already had a felony warrant out for him in Kandiyohi County.
