Minnesota Republicans Say They Will ‘Declare War’ On Achievement Gap

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Top Republicans at the State Capitol on Monday ramped up efforts to pass a sweeping early learning program that they say will “declare war” on Minnesota’s achievement gap.

The Republican plan is directly at odds with what Governor Mark. Dayton wants. Gov. Dayton has made statewide pre-Kindergarten one of his biggest priorities for the remaining two years of his administration.

But Republicans think they have a better idea: They’re calling it “war” on the student achievement gap, trying to improve learning skills of poor children of color who are falling behind students in the rest of the state.

The plan includes targeting scholarships aimed at 4-year-old children from families they say need the help most.

“And it’s not necessarily giving every child the same thing, it’s giving each child what they need. And for children who are born into poverty, who may not have those quality early childhood experiences that we know are so important to getting them ready for kindergarten, developing those language skills and a rich vocabulary? We need to be reaching those children. And that’s what a scholarship does,” Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie said.

The Governor’s office reacting sharply to the Republican plan, which they say defunds the voluntary pre-Kindergarten programs in Minnesota.

Lt. Governor Tina Smith is calling it, “completely disconnected from what families want.”

“We are reaching in to make sure that the kids who need it most are first in line to get this assistance. And that is done through the scholarship dollars,” Smith said.

It’s a strong signal from the Governor’s office that he won’t allow the legislature to change what he says believes is a landmark step forward for Minnesota. The voluntary pre-Kindergarten program is at the very top of the list of programs Governor Dayton will insist upon.