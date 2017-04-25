Police: Concern Of Animal Poisoning In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis say there’s concern of attempted animal poisoning on the city’s south side.
The Minneapolis Police Department said Monday that the area of concern is around the 4000-4600 blocks of Columbus Avenue, just north of Minnehaha Creek Park.
Residents are reporting that unknown foods have been thrown on their property or near it.
Police say if you see suspicious activity, say something. You can call 311 to have the city’s animal control pick up the suspicious foods and test them. You can also call 911 to have an officer pick up the suspicious foods.
Residents with security cameras are encouraged to review footage for suspicious activity.
Police also advise dog owners to make sure their pets don’t eat any strange foods while out on walks.