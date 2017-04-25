Higher Rates Of Cancer Causing Firefighters To Upgrade Gear

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s easy to see why firefighting is among the most dangerous occupations, but it’s what you don’t see that has many of them scared for their health.

“They’re finding the chemicals coming out are almost 100 time worse,” David Friese said.

Friese is a Pine Island volunteer firefighter who worries about the research showing a higher rate of cancers for he and his colleagues, so smaller volunteer departments like his are looking to pay for greater protections. That includes such items as special washing machines called “extractors,” which more thoroughly rinse and remove toxins from fire retardant protective gear.

“The contact you have on your body, you’re soaking in those carcinogens and it’s increasing the level of risks for cancers,” Friese said.

It’s not just the smoke and particulates landing on their gear — there is also growing concern inside the fire station. That’s because with some 350 calls per year, the Pine Island fire rigs with their diesel engines, start up some 1,800 times a year.

All that ignition and idling inside the station sends out dangerous fumes which are both breathed in and create particulates that embed in their clothing. That’s why the department is requesting city funding to install a ventilation system to remove any toxins from the inside air.

“It’s been that way for generations but now they’re seeing that correlation between those chemicals and what’s soaking into your gear,” Friese said.

That system alone is estimated to cost between $30,000 to $50,000 to install.

Both State and Federal lawmakers are aware of the cancer dangers associated with firefighting and are pushing for greater research and funding. But for now, small departments like Pine Island will appeal to local coffers, to upgrade protections for those who risk their lives to save the lives and property of others.

“It’s not only them that we’re protecting, but we’re also protecting their families,” Friese said.

The extraction washing machines can cost upwards of $10,000 per unit. Another alternative is to purchase a second set of protective clothing to assure there is always a clean set. The cost to equip one firefighter in turnout gear is roughly $2,000 for the clothing, boots, helmet and gloves.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office has a grant program to cost share with fire departments — already 67 of the 200 departments who applied for financial assistance have received help averaging $7,700 per department.