Minn. Dairy Farms Settle Dispute With Wis. Buyer Over Trade In Canada

April 25, 2017 9:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all.

That’s according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart.

Hart says the buyer, Grassland Dairy Products of Wisconsin, has agreed to continue buying milk from the Minnesota farms. She said Grassland plans to sell the milk to a Canadian company, Agropur.

A Grassland spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to phone and email messages. Neither did an Agropur spokeswoman.

Grassland had told the farms they would stop buying their milk after a change in Canadian pricing policy effectively boxed out imported milk.

The Minnesota Milk Producers Association earlier said 19 farms were affected. Hart said she knew of only eight to 10.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia