Couple With ‘Sex Room’ Accused Of Assaulting Teen Girl

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A couple in Goodhue County is charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Court documents describe how the teen told authorities that 43-year-old Michael Germain and 49-year-old Heather Germain set up a “sex room” in the attic of their detached garage.

It’s there that the two are accused of assaulting the girl.

The home and garage are across the street from a public school.

The criminal complaints describe that the girl told authorities in January that she had been sexually assaulted and exploited by the couple, adding that the Germains are “swingers.”

According to court documents, law enforcement searched three distinct rooms in the upper level of the detached garage that were locked.

Inside, the complaint says officers discovered what looked like a doctor’s examination table, methamphetamine residue, and videos and photos of the teenage girl.

Court documents show investigators reported that Michael Germain denied sexually abusing the girl and stated he participates in a “swinger” lifestyle.

If convicted of criminal sexual conduct, the couple could each face up to 30 years in prison.

Heather and Michael Germain are due in court June 2.

As part of their release on bail, the couple can’t have any contact with the victim and are subject to random drug testing.