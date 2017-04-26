Mayor Hodges Rejects MPD Chief’s Selection For 4th Precinct Inspector

April 26, 2017 9:29 PM
Filed Under: Betsy Hodges, Janee Harteau, John Delmonico

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is rejecting the police chief’s choice to lead Minneapolis’ Fourth Precinct.

Chief Janee Harteau announced former head of the police union John Delmonico to take over as 4th Precinct Inspector Wednesday. She cited his work fostering community partnerships, and his role in decreasing robberies and aggravated assaults in the 4th precinct.

In a statement Wednesday night, Mayor Hodges said she appreciated Delmonico’s many years of service, but would not accept him in the position of inspector at the precinct:

“At this moment in the life of North Minneapolis, we need another kind of leadership for the next phase of the work that we are doing to build trust and transform relationships between police and community,” the statement said.

The Fourth Precinct is in north Minneapolis, and was the site of a controversial encampment in 2015 by protesters who were outraged after an officer shot and killed Jamar Clark.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia