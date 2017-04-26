Mayor Hodges Rejects MPD Chief’s Selection For 4th Precinct Inspector

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges is rejecting the police chief’s choice to lead Minneapolis’ Fourth Precinct.
Chief Janee Harteau announced former head of the police union John Delmonico to take over as 4th Precinct Inspector Wednesday. She cited his work fostering community partnerships, and his role in decreasing robberies and aggravated assaults in the 4th precinct.
In a statement Wednesday night, Mayor Hodges said she appreciated Delmonico’s many years of service, but would not accept him in the position of inspector at the precinct:
“At this moment in the life of North Minneapolis, we need another kind of leadership for the next phase of the work that we are doing to build trust and transform relationships between police and community,” the statement said.
The Fourth Precinct is in north Minneapolis, and was the site of a controversial encampment in 2015 by protesters who were outraged after an officer shot and killed Jamar Clark.