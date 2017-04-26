Gov. Dayton Names New Director For Minnesota State Lottery

April 26, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Lottery, Robert Doty

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Mark Dayton has appointed a new director for the Minnesota State Lottery.

Dayton named Robert Doty to the lottery’s top job on Wednesday. Doty has served in top financial roles for Minneapolis Public Schools and most recently, the Harvest Network of charter schools.

(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Doty’s appointment restores stability to the state lottery since its previous executive director abruptly resigned last winter amid questions about his travel expenditures. Ed Van Petten stepped in February 2016 after the Star Tribune revealed he was reimbursed for questionable expenses.

Doty will take over for interim executive director Michael Vekich beginning May 1. Dayton says his financial and management experience will serve the state lottery well.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

