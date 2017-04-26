Weather: Some Schools Cancel Classes Up North | Weather Center | Forecast | Radars | Send Photos

What Would You Give Up To Stop Getting Paper Mail?

April 26, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Paper Mail

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had the choice, would you totally eliminate paper mail coming to your door?

A new survey shows some people would be willing to give up drinking or chocolate for a month if they could stop getting all paper mail.

More than 50 percent of those surveyed say they are comfortable storing their most important documents in the cloud — photos being No.1, followed by financial statements and bills.

Only 1 percent said they’d put a Social Security card or birth certificate online.

