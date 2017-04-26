What Would You Give Up To Stop Getting Paper Mail?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you had the choice, would you totally eliminate paper mail coming to your door?
A new survey shows some people would be willing to give up drinking or chocolate for a month if they could stop getting all paper mail.
More than 50 percent of those surveyed say they are comfortable storing their most important documents in the cloud — photos being No.1, followed by financial statements and bills.
Only 1 percent said they’d put a Social Security card or birth certificate online.