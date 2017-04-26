Twin Cities Drivers Ranked As Nation’s Best

April 26, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maybe it’s all the rough winter weather that we’re forced to deal with. Like, ahem, as late as the last week of April.

As reported by EverQuote, who annually reports on the worst drivers in the country according to a number of factors, Minneapolis-St. Paul ranks as the top metro area in the United States for driver safety.

The study looked at five specific driving activities: speeding, cellphone use, excess acceleration, hard braking and hard turning.

The study found Pittsburgh and New York City have the nation’s worst drivers.

Other cities that ranked highly on the “good drivers” list were Portland, Oregon and St. Louis.

EverQuote tracked 11 months’ worth of driving habits through the beginning of March among 150,000 drivers using their EverRide app.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Dain Veli says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    This is absolutely not true.

    Reply | Report comment |
    1. Shelly Michels says:
      April 26, 2017 at 2:19 pm

      I agree!!

      Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia