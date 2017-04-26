Twin Cities Drivers Ranked As Nation’s Best

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Maybe it’s all the rough winter weather that we’re forced to deal with. Like, ahem, as late as the last week of April.
As reported by EverQuote, who annually reports on the worst drivers in the country according to a number of factors, Minneapolis-St. Paul ranks as the top metro area in the United States for driver safety.
The study looked at five specific driving activities: speeding, cellphone use, excess acceleration, hard braking and hard turning.
The study found Pittsburgh and New York City have the nation’s worst drivers.
Other cities that ranked highly on the “good drivers” list were Portland, Oregon and St. Louis.
EverQuote tracked 11 months’ worth of driving habits through the beginning of March among 150,000 drivers using their EverRide app.
