Art In Bloom Pops Up At Minneapolis Institute Of Art

April 27, 2017 12:46 PM By Laura Oakes
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bright colors, warmth and the smell of 165 fresh flower arrangements.

Sounds pretty good with the weather we’ve been having, right?

Well, while it may not be available outside, it can all be found under one roof at the Minneapolis Institute of Art right now.

The 34th Annual “Art in Bloom” is kicking off Thursday.

MIA spokeswoman Michaela Baltazar said the floral arrangements are inspired by the museum’s masterpieces.

Art in Bloom runs through the weekend.

For more information, visit MIA online.

