Big Lake Schools: Trap Team Yearbook Photo Now Allowed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Amid controversy, the Big Lake School District administration has decided to allow a photo showing the high school trap team holding their guns.

Initially, the school wasn’t going to include their photo in the yearbook because the school’s athletic director said it was against school policy to include firearms in pictures.

A number of parents, coaches and players said the guns shouldn’t be considered weapon, but rather as pieces of equipment, just like a baseball player holding a bat in the team picture.

“I think politically (sic) correctness has gone way overboard. I don’t know how else to put it,” parent Rick Anderson said.

The athletic director initially offered to have a picture taken showing the team without guns, or asked that a proposal be written explaining why the original should be allowed.

The formal request on a policy amendment was approved by administration on Thursday. Here is the Policy Amendment:

All photos, written text, and artwork must conform to school policies and are subject to approval by the yearbook advisor and/or administration. Photos and artwork that violate school policy, display firearms, weapons, drugs, alcohol, inappropriate gestures or poses, and revealing or obscene clothing may be edited or excluded without permission or notification. Exception given to our school-sponsored trap-shooting team which will be allowed to have team pictures in the yearbook, team poster displayed in the school, and any approved photos taken by yearbook staff. These photos would include their firearms.

“It is important to remember that a school district has rules and procedures that need to be followed,” the school district said in a press release.