Which Day Of The Week Is Gas At Its Cheapest?

April 27, 2017 5:51 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you need to top off your gas tank, you might want to wait to find the best day to do it.

A nationwide study by GasBuddy found gas prices are typically cheapest on Mondays. The day with the most expensive average price of gas was Thursday.

GasBuddy says that while the best days can vary, getting gas earlier in the week tends to save drivers money.

To put it in perspective, the company says if every U.S. driver bought gas on Thursday for an entire year, they’d collectively spend an extra $1.1 billion, versus filling up on Monday.

