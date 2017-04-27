Man Found Dead In Osseo Alley; No Foul Play Suspected

April 27, 2017 1:21 PM
Filed Under: Man Found Dead, Osseo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Law enforcement in Osseo is investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in the city’s downtown area Thursday morning.

Officers responded at 11:12 a.m. to the call of an unresponsive individual in the alley of the 200 block of Central Avenue. When they arrived, they found the deceased man.

Police say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Osseo police is investigating with assistance from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the deceased man’s name and cause of death at a later time.

