NFL Draft First Round Should Be Uneventful For Vikings Fans

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NFL Draft starts Thursday night and it should be mostly uneventful for Minnesota Vikings fans.
It won’t be as exciting for Vikings fans, because their first pick isn’t until the second round on Friday.
Last year, the Vikings had to act quickly in the wake of Teddy Bridgewater’s devastating knee injury about a week before the start of the regular season. They traded for Sam Bradford, which cost the team its first round draft choice this year.
Bradford will be the starting quarterback again this fall, as Bridgewater is expected to sit out all of 2017.
As of right now, the Vikings have eight selections in the NFL Draft. They’ll start with the 48th overall pick on Friday, plus two picks in the third and fourth rounds.
Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman says it’s unlikely they’ll trade up to secure a first-round pick Thursday night.