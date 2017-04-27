Northfield High School Competes To win $50K For Arts Program

April 27, 2017 6:22 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities high school is in the running to win $50,000 dollars for its art program.

Northfield High School is among 50 schools across the country competing in the Vans Custom Culture competition.

Students entered into the competition were given blank Vans shoes as their canvas and asked to create a new design.

Northfield was the only Minnesota school that was chosen. More than 2,000 entries were submitted nationwide.

The top five schools are selected by votes. Then, students from those schools will fly out to Los Angeles where their artwork will be judged for a chance to win a $50,000 prize.

Voting can be done online through May 10. To vote, visit Vans online.

