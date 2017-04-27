Police: Pedestrian Hit, Substantially Injured In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 47-year-old St. Cloud man is in the hospital with substantial injuries after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.
St. Cloud police say the incident occurred at 2:51 p.m. on University Drive South at 10th Avenue South.
Investigators say the victim, Abdi Mohamed Elmi, was walking southbound across University Drive on a crosswalk when he was struck by vehicle traveling westbound on the left lane of the road.
The driver, 59-year-old Mark James Helminick of St. Cloud, told police that he did not see Elmi and tried to avoid hitting him, but reacted too late.
Police say Helminick remained on scene and attended to Elmi until first responders arrived.
Three witnesses told police that Elmi was in the crosswalk prior to being struck by Helminick.
Elmi was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital via GoldCross ambulance for treatment of substantial injuries.
Helminick was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.