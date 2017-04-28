MDH: Measles Cases Spread To Ramsey County; Total Cases Reaches 32

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A day after Minnesota health officials announced measles cases have spread to Stearns County, the infection has now reportedly spread to another county.
On Friday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that there is now one case of measles in Ramsey County.
Officials say there are 30 cases of the infection in Hennepin County, one in Stearns County and one case in Ramsey County.
All cases are children, ages 0 to 5. Of the 32 cases, 28 are confirmed to be Somali-Minnesotans. The ethnicity of the other four has not been verified.
Of the 32 cases, one child was vaccinated.
Measles is a highly-contagious disease. Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose and a rash that spreads over the entire body.
Officials say the best way to protect yourself and children is to make sure everyone has been vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine.