Lawmakers In Minn., Texas Want Charges For Parents In Genital Cutting Cases

April 28, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Jumana Nagarwala, Michigan, Texas

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Lawmakers in Minnesota and Texas are pushing to crack down on parents involved with genital cutting.

It follows the federal indictment against a Detroit-area doctor who allegedly performed genital mutilation on two young Minnesota girls. Prosecutors say the 7-year-old Minnesota girls were brought to Michigan by their mothers.

Dr. Jumana Nagarwala was charged this week with female genital mutilation, conspiracy and other crimes. The manager of the clinic and his wife were also indicted.

A Minnesota Republican introduced a bill in the House this week to make it felony for parents to knowingly allow the practice and could strip their custody rights. Texas is pursuing similar legislation.

The procedure, also known as female circumcision, has roots in various cultures in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

