Versique Hosts 6th Annual Dress For Success Clothing Drive

April 28, 2017 6:17 AM
Filed Under: Dress For Success

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The 6th Annual Versique Dress for Success Twin Cities Clothing Drive is going on right now.

The clothing drive benefits Dress for Success, a nonprofit that collects business attire for women in the community who may not be able to purchase new dress clothes themselves.

The drive is open now through May 10.

Clothing and accessories can be dropped off at sites in St. Paul and St. Louis Park.

For more information on where to drop off clothing, or the drive itself, visit Versique online.

