Water Line Break Prompts Early Dismissal At Rosemount Middle School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Students at Rosemount Middle School are being dismissed early after a water line break Friday morning.
School officials say the broken water line occurred in the school’s parking lot early Friday morning.
Students will be dismissed at approximately 11 a.m. Friday. Students who ride the bus will be given transportation, but students who are taken to and from school will need to be picked up. Those students will remain at school until their ride arrives.
Students who walk to school will be released.
“We apologize for this unforeseen inconvenience,” the school said in a statement.