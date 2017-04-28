‘Worst Jobs’ List Not Great For Those In Journalism

April 28, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Best Jobs, Worst Jobs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some people choose their careers while others sort of just fall into them. Apparently, we in the new media have one of the worst jobs of 2017, according to the website Career Cast.

But let’s start with the best jobs of the year.

Number 10 is a speech pathologist, followed by occupational therapist, software engineer, mathematician and tenured university professor.

Data scientist came in at No. 5, followed by information security analyst, operations research analyst, medical services manager and statistician.

Now for the worst jobs.

Taxi driver ranks 10th. Retail salesperson came in at No. 9, followed by firefighter, ad salesperson and disc jockey.

Number five on the list: pest control worker. Enlisted military personnel came in at No. 4, followed by logger.

Broadcaster is the second worst job of the year, and newspaper reporter takes the top spot.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch