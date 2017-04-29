Teen Boxer To Have Her First Bout Wearing Hijab After Rule Change

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota teen who fought for her right to wear a hijab while boxing will make her ring debut Saturday night in the traditional garb.
“I’m excited,” said 16-year-old Amaiya Zafar.
She is a devout Muslim and wears a hijab — which consists of long sleeves and leggings — out of respect for her faith.
However, the rules of USA Boxing did not allow her to wear it during sanctioned competitions.
The rule was designed to protect boxers from injuries and allow referees to see obvious injuries.
Zafar, her family and supporters fought it. And after constant appeals, the change was made to allow exemptions based on religious beliefs for local matches.
“It didn’t make sense to me, I never thought of it. That was the least of my worries when I started. I was more like, ‘Will I get to compete? Is there girls my size?’ You know, that kind of thing,” Zafar said. “I never thought of my hijab as being a barrier.”
The rule change only applies to local matches right now, and not national or international boxing competitions.
Zafar’s bout is Saturday night at the Richard Green Central Park School in Minneapolis at 4 p.m.
