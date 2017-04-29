Bloomington Police Arrest 4 In Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bloomington have made multiple arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.
Police said they have arrested four people – 20-year-old Noah Peterson and 19-year-old Megan Cater of Lakeville, 20-year-old Briana Martinson of Prior Lake and 33-year-old Maurice Verser of Minneapolis.
Authorities found the 19-year-old man dead in his bedroom at the Hampshire Hill Apartment complex Thursday night. Police said they believe the man was targeted, and there was a likely a struggle between him and his killer.
The murder was Bloomington’s first of the year. Anyone with additional information about the killing is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.