Bloomington Police Arrest 4 In Fatal Shooting Of 19-Year-Old

April 29, 2017 4:04 PM
Filed Under: Bloomington

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Bloomington have made multiple arrests in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man.

Police said they have arrested four people – 20-year-old Noah Peterson and 19-year-old Megan Cater of Lakeville, 20-year-old Briana Martinson of Prior Lake and 33-year-old Maurice Verser of Minneapolis.

Authorities found the 19-year-old man dead in his bedroom at the Hampshire Hill Apartment complex Thursday night. Police said they believe the man was targeted, and there was a likely a struggle between him and his killer.

The murder was Bloomington’s first of the year. Anyone with additional information about the killing is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch