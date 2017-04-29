Groundbreaking Held For Stillwater Home For Brain Injury Survivors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is new hope for some local families who find themselves in tough caregiving roles.
Ground was broken Saturday for the Granite House in Stillwater — a nonprofit that will be built to give support and hope to individuals and families living with severe and permanent brain injury.
The four-person home will provide long-term care for younger adults who have survived traumatic brain injuries. It’s an alternative to placing young people in nursing homes.
Thrivent Community-Landmark and Lake Elmo Thrivent helped fundraise the project. The excavation will be donated by Miller Excavating and the rock and sand will be donated by Aggregate Industries, The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will also help out
Tom Insley, whose son will reside in the home, will act as project manager and general contractor on behalf of Granite House.
The Washington County Master Gardeners will also help design and install the wheelchair-accessible community sensory garden next year at the site.
Comments are closed.