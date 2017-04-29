Teen Brain Cancer Survivor’s Creative Wish Comes True

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Excelsior mother could not be more excited about the messy new equipment her son received.

A potter’s wheel and a kiln are now property of 13-year-old Jack Sanschagrin.

It’s been a long year and a half for the Sanschagrins after Jack was diagnosed with brain cancer.

After excessive vomiting, an ER doctor ordered testing and discovered the cancer. After radiation and surgery, his scans are clear.

The recovery, though, will take some time.

“His seventh cranial nerve isn’t functioning correctly, which affects the ability to blink, chew and smile,” said Jack’s mother, Kris Sanschagrins.

She says the new pottery equipment is perfect for her creative son.

“I think there’s a lot of healing that occurs from a mental association with creation, and Jack’s gone through some very difficult days, but I think this will really support him and help him heal even more,” Kris said.

Creation will now be easier for Jack. Make-A-Wish Minnesota partnered with Blick Art Materials in Roseville to grant his wish.

“It was just an awesome opportunity to meet this kid and make his day, make his dream,” said general manager Ellie Ishmael.

And clearly, they did.

“It’s something that he’s always wanted and he can do every day if he wants,” Kris said.

And maybe he will; a 13 year old mastering the art of healing.

The event happened on World Make-A-Wish Day. The Minnesota chapter has granted 5,000 wishes over the last 35 years.