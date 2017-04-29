Protests At St. Olaf After Students Receive Racist Messages

April 29, 2017 9:55 PM
Filed Under: Northfield, St. Olaf

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Protests erupted at St. Olaf College in Northfield Saturday night after racist messages were sent to students.

Students demonstrated in the student commons, concerned the school is not doing enough to address the issue.

According to a letter sent to students by the school president, the racist messages were saying that students of color are not welcome at the school. The president responded saying the acts are despicable and cowardly.

The college is investigating the messages.

