Protests At St. Olaf After Students Receive Racist Messages

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the past 24 hours, protests and controversy have erupted at St. Olaf College in Northfield after a racist message was left on a student’s car.

The note, which was shared on social media, uses a racial slur and says the student is not welcome at St. Olaf.

The school’s president, David Anderson, says there has been a recent series of racist messages. He sent out an email to students, calling the messages “despicable and cowardly.”

Anderson also asked that students drown out the hate with love and post messages of welcome and support all over campus.

On Saturday night, St. Olaf students gathered in the college commons to protest the recent acts of racism and try to get more support from administrators.

Some students say they want more done about racism campus. St. Olaf has about 3,000 students, only 63 of which are black.

One of the students who spoke during the Saturday night demonstration asked others to join him and confront administrators this week.

Several students have since said they won’t attend class in order to protest the acts of racism.

On Monday, college officials will hold a meeting at 8:30 a.m. for students to address their concerns.

According to the college student newspaper, this is the seventh reported act of hate speech on campus during this year and the second message targeting a specific student.