3 Of 6 Suspects Charged In Fatal Bloomington Shooting

May 1, 2017 5:53 PM
Filed Under: Alec Streit, Bloomington, Briana Martinson, Corey Elder, Maurice Verser, Megan Cater, Noah Peterson, Tarrance Murphy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Charges have been brought against three of the people arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Bloomington last week.

Authorities arrested six suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old Corey Elder, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in his apartment Thursday.

Megan Cater, Noah Peterson and Briana Martinson have each been charged with two counts of second degree murder, a count of first degree assault and a count of second degree assault.

4 arrested bloomington 2 3 Of 6 Suspects Charged In Fatal Bloomington Shooting

Top row: Briana Martinson, Megan Cater
Bottom: Noah Peterson, Maurice Verser
(credit: Bloomington Police Department)

According to the criminal complaint, Cater, Peterson and Martinson went to Elder’s apartment with three other people — Tarrance Murphy, Maurice Verser and Alec Streit – to steal drugs. Martinson and Cater bought drugs regularly from Elder, another victim told police.

Murphy and Verser assisted in the crime because they wanted drugs, the complaint states, while Streit planned to take back a gaming system and drugs he said Elder stole from him.

Streit and Peterson remained in the car while the other four entered Elder’s apartment and ransacked it, searching for drugs. Murphy and Verser pistol whipped Elder while Cater and Martinson confronted the other victim, according to the complaint.

Verser allegedly dragged Elder into the bedroom, where the second victim was lying on the bed, and shot Elder in the neck. After the four suspects left the apartment, the second victim called 911.

bloomington murder suspects 3 Of 6 Suspects Charged In Fatal Bloomington Shooting

Alec Streit and Tarrance Murphy (credit: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office)

Police found the stolen drugs and the alleged murder weapon in Cater’s car.

Authorities arrested all six people over the weekend, but only Cater, Peterson and Martinson have been charged so far.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch