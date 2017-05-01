Winter Returns: Winter Blast To Dump Snow On Minnesota | Latest Forecast | Radar | WCCO Weather App

Police: Multiple Animals Poisoned In Apple Valley

May 1, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: Apple Valley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are warning residents of Apple Valley of possible animal poisonings this week.

According to a Facebook post from the Apple Valley Police Department, officers have responded to several reports of pets and wild animals being poisoned in the area near Garden View Drive and County Road 42.

With other reports of animal poisonings in the Metro area, police are urging residents to be cautious and contact police if any suspicious activity is spotted. If you suspect your pet has been poisoned, contact your veterinarian.

