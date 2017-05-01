DNR: Uptick In Distemper Cases In Southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says there’s been a rise in reports of canine distemper, a disease in wild mammals that can affect dogs.
Cases of distemper have been confirmed in dogs in Olmsted and Yellow Medicine counties. There’s also been reports of sick raccoons in other south-central Minnesota counties.
Distemper is a highly contagious disease that can be spread through the air or by direct contact with infected urine, feces, blood or saliva. It can be found in wild animals such as raccoons, foxes, wolves, and skunks.
The disease affects an animal’s central nervous system, causing them to behave abnormally, stumble, cough, and discharge fluid from their nose and eyes. Infected animals often lose their fear of humans.
The disease does not affect humans.
DNR officials say pet owners can best protect their dogs by making sure their pets are current on vaccines. Pet owners should also make sure their dogs are leaving sick and dead wildlife alone.
If disposal of a dead raccoon is necessary, the carcass can be buried on the spot or picked up in a plastic bag and tossed in the garbage.
Some communities might have an animal control officer who can assist with the disposal of dead animals. The DNR, however, say it does not offer such services.
For more information on canine distemper, click here.