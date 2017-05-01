Forest Lake City Council Set To Vote On Police Department Disbandment

May 1, 2017 9:57 PM
Filed Under: Forest Lake, Forest Lake Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Forest Lake City Council is set to vote Monday night on whether or not to disband the city’s police department.

A large crowd turned out for Monday’s vote, including many community members who do not support the plan.

The mayor of Forest Lake says using the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement would save the city $385,000 a year and put three more officers on the streets.

If the city police department is disbanded, 23 officers would be laid off. The mayor hopes Washington County would hire them.

So many people attended the meeting that as of 10 p.m., the vote had not taken place.

