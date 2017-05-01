Measles Cases Reach 32 In Hennepin County, 34 Total

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State health officials said Monday that there have been two more confirmed cases of measles diagnosed in Hennepin County.

There are 34 total cases of measles in Minnesota, with 32 of them in Hennepin County. One of in Stearns County, and the other is in Ramsey County. The cases involve children 5 years old and younger, and 32 of the cases were kids that were not vaccinated. In one case, a child had the MMR vaccine.

State health officials said 29 of the 34 cases are Somali-Minnesotans.

