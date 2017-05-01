Winter Returns: Winter Blast To Dump Snow On Minnesota | Latest Forecast | Radar | WCCO Weather App

Workers Across Twin Cities Plan Rallies For International Workers’ Day

May 1, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: International Workers' Day

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Workers are striking and immigrant communities are rallying across the Twin Cities for May Day.

Several unions and advocacy groups organized demonstrations on Monday for International Workers Day. May Day marches and celebrations across the globe have at times turned violent.

Contracted janitors were striking outside of a Minneapolis Home Depot store to call for higher wages and fairer workloads. Mesa Latina and other immigrant rights groups organized a Monday afternoon rally at the state Capitol in St. Paul.

Organizers of a group resisting President Donald Trump also planned a march through downtown Minneapolis to support striking workers.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

