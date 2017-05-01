Vadnais Heights City Council Member Charged With Assault

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Vadnais Heights city council member faces charges after an alleged drunken assault on his girlfriend.
According to the criminal complaint, 53-year-old Terry Nyblom faces four charges, including interfering with an emergency call, misdemeanor domestic assault, fifth degree assault and disorderly conduct.
The complaint states Nyblom yelled at his girlfriend to leave his house just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Nyblom’s girlfriend said he had been drinking since Saturday morning.
While she was waiting for a ride, Nyblom told his girlfriend “I should f***ing kill you,” and “They’re not going to do anything to me, I’m a city councilman,” according to the complaint.
The councilman then grabbed his girlfriend by the collar of her jacket, bruising her arm. When she tried to call 911, Nyblom grabbed the phone and threw it, according to the complaint. The girlfriend then called 911 from her cellphone.
Nyblom’s girlfriend told police he was emotionally abusive, had pushed her on one occasion and sent her a text on Easter in which he threatened her life.
Nyblom refused to take a breath test, but a deputy on-scene said he smelled strongly of alcohol, slurred his words and lost his balance multiple times. Nyblom admitted to drinking a six pack, but denied grabbing his girlfriend.
The councilman has served Vadnais Heights since 2012, winning re-election in 2015.