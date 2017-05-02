4 Things To Know: United Airlines CEO To Testify, ‘Bachelor’ Star In Court & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the United Airlines CEO testifying to a former “Bachelor” star appearing in court, here are the four things to know for Tuesday, May 2.
United Airlines CEO Testifying
The House transportation committee will meet Tuesday morning to discuss US airline customer service policies and try to determine how improve passengers’ flying experience. The hearing comes after a video showed security officers dragging a passenger from a United Airlines jet in Chicago last month. United CEO Oscar Munoz is scheduled to testify at today’s hearing.
‘Bachelor’ Star In Court
Former “Bachelor” star Chris Soules is due in court today to face a judge for his role in a deadly crash. Authorities say he left the scene — after his truck rear-ended a man on a tractor last week. That man later died. If convicted, Soules could be sentenced to five years in prison.
Edina Tobacco Vote
Edina City Councilors are set to vote on whether to raise the age to buy tobacco to 21. At a previous meeting on the issue, the council expressed unanimous support for the ordinance. If passed, it would go into effect in 60 days. Edina would become the first city in Minnesota to pass such an ordinance.
Britain’s Princess Charlotte Turns 2
The royal family is celebrating a birthday. Britain’s Princess Charlotte turns two today. Her mother released this photo yesterday in one of her cute English outfits. Charlotte’s brother Prince George will celebrate his fourth birthday in July.