Fmr. Burnsville Teacher Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Violates Terms Of Release

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Burnsville choir teacher accused of criminal sexual contact with students is back in police custody Tuesday after he violated the terms of his release.
Prosecutors say Erik Michael Akervik, 29, had sex with a 16-year-old student and sending nude photos to another student. He was charged with two felonies with bail set at $100,000.
Averik posted that bail and was on conditional release, requiring that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18.
Burnsville Police say Akervik asked a 15-year-old — whom he knew through Mount Olivet Church — to follow him on Instagram. Authorities then obtained a warrant for his arrest, and Akervik turned himself in to the Dakota County Jail Tuesday.
Akervik will appear in court for violating the terms of his release on Thursday, followed by a scheduled court appearance for May 11.