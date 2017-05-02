Minnesota Fugitive Predatory Offender Arrested In Georgia

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fugitive from Minnesota law enforcement is in custody more than 18 months after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Bail investigators captured Kenneth Williams, 37, in Georgia by using a social media site to lure him, according to Minnesota Bail Enforcement officers.
Authorities say Williams was a predatory offender in another state but didn’t properly register as such in Minnesota when he arrived in the state. A warrant was issued for his arrest on November 25, 2015.
After his capture in Georgia, he was transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Adult Detention Center.