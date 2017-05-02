Minn. Teen Takes Harvard Acceptance Letter To Prom As Her ‘Date’

May 2, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Harvard, Priscilla Samey, Prom

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After she wasn’t asked to prom, one Minnesota teenager did the next best thing: she brought her acceptance letter to Harvard.

Champlin Park High School senior Priscilla Samey, 17, tweeted the picture over the weekend and it quickly went viral – getting over 27,000 retweets and over 120,000 likes.

It shows Samey embracing the acceptance letter from Harvard, along with her description: “Couldn’t find a man to accept me for prom so I took a college that did #Harvard2021 #prom2k17”

The photo got plenty of great responses, with one of the most memorable coming from Tressie Mc‏:

Samey was also reportedly accepted to Yale, Princeton, University of Pennsylvania, Cornell, Columbia and Brown.

