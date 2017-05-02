Candy Shop Selling Pickle Juice Soda For $10 A Bottle Online

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Many people love pickles – sweet, sour, deep fried, even dill pickle chips.
But, would they drink soda made from pickle juice?
Grandpa Joe’s Candy Shop, which has stores in Pennsylvania and Ohio, is selling bottled pickle juice soda made with pure cane sugar. It comes in 12-ounce glass bottles.
And, it’s not cheap.
The Pickle Juice Soda is $2.50 per bottle at the store, and nearly $10 a bottle online.
Grandpa Joe’s said so many people want the soda, it could take up to five days to process online orders.