Robots May Soon Be Delivering Packages In Wisconsin

May 2, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Robot delivery vehicles may soon be cruising down sidewalks in some Wisconsin cities.

The state Senate was set to pass a bill Tuesday that would legalize the delivery robots. The proposal would still have to pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

The robots are essentially high-tech rolling coolers loaded with sensors that can read the environment. Humans also can operate them remotely. Starship Technologies has been using them to deliver takeout food in Europe, California and Washington, D.C.

The bill would limit the robots’ operations to sidewalks and crosswalks, set an 80-pound weight limit and a 10-mph speed limit and require operators to control or monitor the devices.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch