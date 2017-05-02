Support Local Companies During Small Business Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s National Small Business Week!
The week was created in 1963 to recognize the contributions of America’s small business owners. In Minnesota alone there are more than 500,000 businesses.
This year, the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota and Calhoun Companies, an Edina-based business brokerage firm specializing in small businesses, are teaming up to recognize our small business community.
The two are hosting a virtual celebration that began on April 30 and will run through May 6. It’s called Small Helps All.
