Bar Fight Leads To Drug Bust In Douglas County

May 3, 2017 3:12 PM
Filed Under: Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Garfield

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A domestic assault incident at a Douglas County bar led to a drug bust at a nearby residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were called to the Fire Station Bar Monday after witnesses say a man and a woman got into an argument inside, which spilled out to the parking lot.

Witnesses say the dispute between Joseph Walker and his girlfriend, Kaylee Anderson, turned physical. Walker allegedly swung a shovel at her and used the tool to smash a vehicle’s windshield.

Walker and Anderson then drove away from the scene, but deputies soon tracked them down to a nearby residence. Deputies could smell marijuana coming from the home, and could even see the drug and paraphernalia while looking through a window.

Authorities obtained a search warrant and returned to the home, where they found cocaine, mushrooms, butane hash oil, 450 marijuana edibles and $10,000 in cash.

Walker and Anderson were arrested, as well as a man named Christopher Johnson.

The case is still under investigation.

