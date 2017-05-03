Police Seek Man In Crookston Woman’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a man who may have information after a 48-year-old woman was found dead in her Crookston home Wednesday morning.
The Crookston Police Department found the woman dead in her home at about 9 a.m. on the 100 block of South Broadway. Police say she shared the home with the suspect.
Authorities identified the woman as Tawnja Rene Wallace, and the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine her cause of death. Police have identified the suspect as 49-year-old Eddie Markeith Frazier.
Police say Frazier is identified as about 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing about 320 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and is believed to be driving a silver, four-door 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora with a Minnesota license plate 341-VNZ.
Authorities say Frazier was last seen at about 11 a.m. Wednesday in Detroit Lakes, and he is believed to be headed to the Twin Cities, South Dakota or Arizona. Crookston police say they don’t believe Frazier is armed or that he’s an ongoing threat to public safety.
Anyone with information about Wallace’s death or Frazier’s whereabouts should call 911. Crookston police are investigating the incident with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.